Fire reports for Nov. 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:38 p.m. — Southeast 40th Street and Southeast Alta Lane, medical.8:51 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street, medical.9:12 p.m. — Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.9:46 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.10:00 p.m. — Southwest Oxford and Southwest Ca.m. —bridge, medical.11:17 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Cherokee Avenue, medical.11:48 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.WEDNESDAY1:21 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Pheasant Lane, medical.2:03 a.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Brown, medical.3:35 a.m. — East Gore and Northeast Fullerton, fire.3:51 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest Jefferson, medical.4:46 a.m. — Southwest 70th Street and Southwest Stradford, medical.7:37 a.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Southwest Monroe, medical.8:49 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest Cornell Avenue, medical.8:50 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Lincoln, medical.9:33 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:05 a.m. — Northwest 69th Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.11:46 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.12:22 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest I Avenue, fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest University Medicine Southeast Alta Lane Northwest Lincoln Southeast Northeast Pheasant Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists