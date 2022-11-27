Fire reports for Nov. 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY5:20 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest Douglas, fire call.6:04 p.m. — Northeast Independence and Northeast Flower Mound, medical.6:39 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.8:03 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road, medical.9:41 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Lee, medical.9:46 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest I Avenue, fire call.9:57 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, fire call.11:10 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.11:36 p.m. — Southwest 63rd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.SATURDAY12:48 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and West Gore, medical.12:54 a.m. — Northwest 48th Street and Northwest hoover Avenue, medical.3:12 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Cheyenne medical.7:34 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.8:09 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Compass, medical.8:26 a.m. — Northeast Pionner Boulevard and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.8:35 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest I Avenue, fire call.8:50 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Cache Road, medical.10:30 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest Tango Road, fire call.12:55 p.m. — Southeast 2nd Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, fire call.1:46 p.m. — Southwest 71st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:49 p.m. — Northwest Briarwood and Northwest Cedarwood, fire call.2:02 p.m. — Southwest Highland and Southwest 6th Street, fire call.2:11 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Road Lane Flower Mound Northwest Hoover Avenue Gore Independence Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists