Fire reports for Nov. 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY5:30 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street, medical.5:41 p.m. — Northwest Cherry Avenue and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.6:01 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.6:23 p.m. — Northwest Hunter Road and Northwest 67th street, medical.7:02 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.7:08 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.9:11 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest 49th Street, medical.10:38 p.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.THURSDAY12:29 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbriar Drive and Northeast Eastlake Drive, medical.12:33 a.m. — Northeast Garden Lane and Northeast Quail Creek Road, medical.12:59 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest Balitmore Avenue, medical.1:17 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 15th Street, medical.2:05 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.2:19 a.m. — Northwest Northwood Place and Northwest Morningside Drive, medical.3:40 a.m. — Southwest Summit Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:04 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest 24th Street, medical.7:21 a.m. — Southwest 34th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.7:23 a.m. — Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 46th Street, medical.7:47 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 9th Street, medical.8:27 a.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and Northwest Cherry Avenue, medical.9:14 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.9:23 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.9:30 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical.9:34 a.m. — Northeast 68th Street and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.9:41 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Sullivan Drive, medical.10:11 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.10:53 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.11:21 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.11:53 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.12:42 p.m. — Southwest Franklin Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, medical.12:47 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.12:59 p.m. — Southwest McKinley Avenue and Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, medical.1:54 p.m. — Southeast Surry Place and Southeast Coachman Drive, medical.