Fire reports for Nov. 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:19 p.m. — 2300 blk SW Cornell, fire alarm.3:21 p.m. — 300 blk SW 71st, medical.3:31 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 6th, medical.3:51 p.m. — 1500 blk NW 52nd, structure fire.4:24 p.m. — 600 blk NW 24th, medical.4:29 p.m. — 2700 blk SW J, service call.4:30 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th, medical.4:33 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.4:56 p.m. — 4200 blk SW Park, service call.5:01 p.m. — 400 blk SE Stafford, fire alarm.7:19 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.7:28 p.m. — 800 blk NW Sheridan, medical.8:05 p.m. — 3000 blk E Gore, structure fire.8:42 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Carroll, service call.8:54 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.11:42 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.WEDNESDAY00:16 a.m. — 900 blk NE Rogers Lane, service call.00:28 a.m. — 1900 blk SW D, medical.2:20 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Hunter, medical.4:40 a.m. — 2700 blk SW J, medical.4:51 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, service call.5:51 a.m. — 600 blk SE 38th, medical.6:02 a.m. — 900 blk NW Kingswood, medical.7:04 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.8:26 a.m. — 700 blk NW 46th, medical.8:58 a.m. — 100 blk NW 44th, medical.9:17 a.m. — 2700 blk NW Arlington, medical.9:04 a.m. — Northwest 16th and Cache Road, medical.9:43 a.m. — 2100 blk SW B, medical.10:21 a.m. — 3400 blk SW 11th, medical.10:24 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 26th, medical.10:24 a.m. — 3400 blk SW 11th, service call.10:58 a.m. — 8007 NW Cheswick, medical.11:20 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical alarm.1:15 p.m. — 5200 blk Rogers Lane, service call.1:41 p.m. — 5200 blk NW Rogers Lane, medical.1:48 p.m. — 3400 blk NW Gore, medical.2:15 p.m. — 700 blk SW G, structure fire.2:20 p.m. — 100 blk SW 2nd, fire alarm.