Fire reports for Nov. 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY9:09 p.m. — Southwest Arbuckle Drive and Southwest 6th Street, medical.10:06 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Briarwood Drive, medical.10:21 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 26th Street, medical.10:57 p.m. — Northwest Marion Avenue and Northwest Hilltop Drive, medical.TUESDAY1:08 a.m. — 1023 Southwest 61st Steet, medical.1:24 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton, medical.1:54 a.m. — Northeast Dearborn Avenue Northeast Bell Avenue, medical.4:05 a.m. — Northwest Floyd Avenue and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.6:18 a.m. — Southwest 2th Street and Southwest 24th Street, medical.6:29 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.6:47 a.m. — Northeast Quail Run Boulevard and Northeast 45th Street, medical.6:52 a.m. — Southwest 9th street and Southwest 10th Street, medical.8:11 a.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.8:28 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.9:29 a.m. — Northwest Arlington Avenue and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:30 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 20th Street, medical.