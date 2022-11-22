Fire reports for Nov. 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY6:47 p.m. — 4800 SE Avalon, medical.6:50 p.m. — 4600 NE Columbia, medical.7:18 p.m. — 1800 NW Baldwin, fire alarm.8:06 p.m. — 1700 SE Indiana, medical.8:24 p.m. — 4600 SW J, fire alarm.9:36 p.m. — 800 NW 58th, medical.9:38 p.m. — 4200 SW Summit, medical.9:44 p.m. — 1500 SW Jefferson, medical.9:46 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.10:12 p.m. — 7600 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:12 p.m. — 3700 NE Cyrpess Lane, medical.11:29 p.m. — 1400 NW Taylor, medical.11:44 p.m. — 1400 NW Lindy, medical.MONDAY12:13 a.m. — 700 SW 11th, medical.4:30 a.m. — 1800 NW 82nd, medical.4:33 a.m. — 2300 NW 46th, medical.4:34 a.m. — 1300 NW Lincoln, medical.7:16 a.m. — 7200 NW Hunter Road, fire alarm.9:13 a.m. — 1200 NW Ozmun, medical.9:24 a.m. — 2500 NW 38th, medical.9:47 a.m. — 3300 SW Summit Road, medical.9:49 a.m. — 900 NW Becontree Place, medical.10:17 a.m. — 7000 Cache Road, medical.10:28 a.m. — 1100 SW C, medical.11:42 a.m. — 3400 W Gore, fire alarm.11:55 a.m. — 1700 SW B, medical.12:39 p.m. — 6700 Cache Road, medical.12:40 p.m. — 1600 NW Taft, medical.1:04 p.m. — 1800 Taft, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Emergency Social Services Linguistics Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists