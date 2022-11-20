Fire reports for Nov. 20, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY12:19 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Williams, fire call.2:31 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest A Avenue, fire call.2:41 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Pheasant medical.3:57 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton, medical.7:57 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.8:11 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Pheasant, medical.8:35 a.m. — Northwest Hunter Road and Cache Road, fire call.8:39 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Williams, medical.9:49 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook, medical.10:24 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Maple, medical.11:44 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Jefferson, medical.11:49 a.m. — Southeast Railroad and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.12:08 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jefferson, medical.1:06 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, fire call.1:53 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Pheasant Southwest University Northeast Maple Jefferson Following Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists