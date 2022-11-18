Fire reports for Nov. 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY7:26 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Maple, medical.7:50 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.8:23 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Roosevelt, medical.9:18 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, fire.9:54 p.m. — Southeast Warwick Way and East Gore Boulevard, medical.9:59 p.m. — Northwest 74th Street and Northwest Baldwin, medical.10:17 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Williams, fire.THURSDAY12:08 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.12:23 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Lindy, medical.12:39 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest F Avenue, fire.1:22 a.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.4:26 a.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.4:42 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Willow Springs Drive, medical.6:25 a.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Willow Creek, medical.8:07 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire.8:52 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lindy, medical.9:25 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine Lindy Maple Northwest Following Emergency Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists