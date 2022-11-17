Fire reports for Nov. 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:32 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street, medical.8:43 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Tinney Road, medical.9:59 p.m. — Northwest Glenn Avenue and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.10:03 p.m. — Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard and Northwest 48th Street, medical.10:05 p.m. — Northeast Pheasant Way and Northwest 45th Street, medical.WEDNESDAY12:27 a.m. — Northwest Maple Drive and Northwest 67th Street, medical.2:48 a.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.3:21 a.m. — Southwest Drakestone Boulevard and Southwest 68th Street, medical.4:37 a.m. — Northeast Columbia Avenue and Northeast 46th Street, medical.5:33 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Jesse L. Davenport Street, medical.7:21 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 34th Street, medical.7:28 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.7:58 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 24th Street, medical.8:00 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.8:15 a.m. — Southeast Ford Road and Southeast 45th Street, medical.8:29 a.m. — Northeast Carver Street and Northeast Cherry Avenue, medical.8:30 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest 64th Street, medical.8:47 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 13th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Road Southwest Following Lawton Fire Department Southeast Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists