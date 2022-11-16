Fire reports for Nov. 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:20 p.m. — 1143 NW Oak, medical.4:28 p.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.4:30 p.m. — 6410 NW Maple, fire alarm.4:45 p.m. — 926 NW 20th, medical.4:51 p.m. — 2415 SW Jefferson, public service.5:46 p.m. — 7630 NW Baldwin, public service.5:53 p.m. — 1211 NW Kingsbury, medical.6:01 p.m. — 4809 SW Waterstone Place, fire alarm.6:51 p.m. — 6812 NW Willow Springs, medical.7:40 p.m. — 2314 SW Rolling hills Place, medical.8:23 p.m. — 601 NW 2nd, medical.9:29 p.m. — 1311 SW Jefferson, medical.9:54 p.m. — 815 SW 11th, medical.10:18 p.m. — 1403 SW Park, medical.11:49 p.m. — 4626 NW Lincoln, medical.11:56 p.m. — 2117 NW Columbia, structure fire.TUESDAY2:14 a.m. — 6777 SW Chaucer, medical.2:32 a.m. — 206 SE Coachman, medical.5:13 a.m. — 4677 NW Ozmun, medical.9:37 a.m. — 3745 SW Lee, medical.10:50 a.m. — 1501 SW B, structure fire.11:05 a.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, service call.11:14 a.m. — 3401 SW 11th, automatic fire alarm.11:24 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, automatic fire alarm.12:03 p.m. — 821 NW Sheridan Road, medical.12:06 p.m. — 3401 SW 11th, automatic fire alarm.12:33 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.12:42 p.m. — 908 SW 6th, medical.1:24 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.1:35 p.m. — 5202 SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.2:25 p.m. — 3817 NW Meadowbrook, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Emergency Social Services Lawton Fire Department Address Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists