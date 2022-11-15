Fire reports for Nov. 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY6:35 p.m. — 1201 NW Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.7:19 p.m. — 1420 NW Hunter Road, medical.8:10 p.m. — 2208 NW Hoover, medical.8:13 p.m. — 2210 NW Williams, electrical hazard.8:20 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.8:35 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.8:41 p.m. — 2502 SW C, medical.8:44 p.m. — 628 NW 63rd, medical.8:49 p.m. — 5327 NW Ash, medical.8:50 p.m. — 431 NW 55th, outside fire.8:55 p.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, public service.9:19 p.m. — 802 SW Sedalia, medical.11:34 p.m. — 4228 SE Avondale Lane, medical.MONDAY12:47 a.m. — 502 SW University Dr., fire alarm.1:31 a.m. — 2601 NW Cedric Circle, medical.1:37 a.m. — 6103 NW Cheyenne, medical.2:38 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.3:08 a.m. — 620 SW E, fire alarm.3:53 a.m. — 1710 NW Ferris, medical.4:01 a.m. — 501 NE Flower Mound, medical.5:59 a.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.8:27 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.9:09 a.m. — 2002 E Gore, automatic fire alarm.9:26 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Commerce Circle, medical.10:26 a.m. — 921 SW 7th, electrical hazard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Medical Social Services History Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nw Nature Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists