Fire reports for Nov. 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY
6:55 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, fire.
7:38 p.m. — Southwest 51st Street and West Gore Boulevard, fire.
8:19 p.m. — Southwest F Avenue and South Railroad, fire.
8:34 p.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Pheasant, medical.
8:51 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
8:53 p.m. — Northwest 29th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
10:21 p.m. — Southwest Chisolm Trail Lane and Southwest Arbuckle Avenue, medical.
10:29 p.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.
11:02 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:40 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Arlington, fire.

SATURDAY
12:47 a.m. — Southwest 64th Street and Southwest Glenhaven, medical.
2:48 a.m. — Southwest 60th Street and Southwest Bishop Road, medical.
3:26 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, fire.
3:43 a.m. — Southwest 64th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
5:05 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Arlington, fire.
5:38 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street and Northwest Oxmun, medical.
5:49 a.m. — Southwest 46th Street and Southwest K Avenue, fire.
6:36 a.m. — Northwest 77th Street and Northwest Wyatt Lake, fire.