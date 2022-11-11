Fire reports for Nov. 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY6:44 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.7:15 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest E Avenue, medical.7:55 p.m. — Northeast Babbit and Northeast Pioneer, medical.8:06 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Forest Avenue, medical.8:30 p.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris, medical.8:31 p.m. — Northwest 55th Street and Northwest Willfred, medical.9:55 p.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Northwest Taylor, medical.THURSDAY12:19 a.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and East Gore Boulevard, medical.12:28 a.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Crossland Avenue, medical.1:38 a.m. — South Railroad and East Gore Boulevard, medical.2:16 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.4:13 a.m. — Northeast Bell and Northeast Patterson, fire.4:31 a.m. — Southwest Summit and Southwest 60th Street, fire.4:37 a.m. — Southwest 17th street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.5:18 a.m. — Southwest 17th street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.5:19 a.m. — Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, public service.6:21 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Pollard, medical.6:41 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street, medical.6:53 a.m. — Southwest 18th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.7:29 a.m. — South Railroad and East Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Northeast Southwest Pollard Railroad Babbit Sheridan Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists