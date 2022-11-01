Fire reports for Nov. 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY3:44 p.m. — 2400 blk SW B, structure fire,4:55 p.m. — 2300 blk SW 44th, service call.5:19 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Baldwin, medical.5:25 p.m. — 6700 blk Cache Road, service call.5:30 p.m. — 200 blk SW Summit, medical.5:36 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, automatic alarm.5:51 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Lindy, medical.5:58 p.m. — 1300 blk SE Clover Lane, service call.6:48 p.m. — 2200 blk NW 26th, medical.7:37 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Maple, medical.7:38 p.m. — 2500 SW C, medical.7:51 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.8:07 p.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, service call.11:24 p.m. — 2700 blk NW 52nd, medical.SUNDAY1:01 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.1:54 a.m. — 2800 blk W Gore, automatic alarm.4:24 a.m. — 100 blk NE Fullerton, service call.8:15 a.m. — 2800 blk W Gore, service call.10:17 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.11:04 a.m. — 7500 blk SW Lee, automatic alarm.11:19 a.m. — 6000 blk SW Bishop, service call.12:05 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Ozmun, medical.12:08 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 82nd, medical.12:20 p.m. — 2300 blk SW Sheridan, medical.12:51 p.m. — 1400 blk SW 6th, medical.12:54 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Georgia, medical.1:50 p.m. — 900 blk SW Washington, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Linguistics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Northwest Southwest Sheridan Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists