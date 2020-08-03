Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
4:27 p.m. — 2914 NW Prentice , medical.
4:46 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 26th Street, medical.
5:14 p.m. — 3019 NE Cimarron Trl., medical.
7:25 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.
7:27 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
7:40 p.m. — 3134 NW Cache, medical.
8:22 p.m. — 1411 SW 10th, medical.
8:56 p.m. — 1204 SW 63rd Pl., medical.
10:51 p.m. — 2307 NW 78th, medical.
10:55 p.m. — 2307 NW 78th, medical.
11:51 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, smoke investigation.
SUNDAY
1:30 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.
3:25 p.m. — 120 SE Tattershall Way, service call.
4:08 a.m. — 1707 SW 6th, medical.
5:56 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.
6:48 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.
8:19 a.m. — 3116 NE Mayflower, medical.
8:33 a.m. — 6810 NW Ferris Pl., automatic alarm.
8:40 a.m. — 1123 NW Elm, medical.
10:16 a.m. — 1701 SW E, medical.
10:33 a.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.
11:04 a.m. — 1317 SW Lee, medical.
11:26 a.m. — 1603 NE 31st, outdoor fire.
12:32 p.m. — 2113 NW Bell, medical.
1:03 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
1:43 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.
2:15 p.m. — 115 NW Eucild, medical.