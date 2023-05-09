Fire reports for May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY4:12 p.m. — 900 NW Cheryl Place, medical.5:29 p.m. — 2800 SW J, medical.5:29 p.m. — 1400 NW Lindy, service call.6:06 p.m. — 1400 SW E, medical.6:24 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.6:54 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, fire call.7:08 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.7:48 p.m. — 700 SW 14th, medical.7:57 p.m. — 300 SW 5th, fire call.9:26 p.m. — 1600 SW 6th, fire call.9:28 p.m. — 1400 SW New York, fire call.9:46 p.m. — 2700 SW J, fire call.10:14 p.m. — 2800 SW J, fire call.10:20 p.m. — 1800 NW 20th, medical.11:54 p.m. — 1100 SW Summit, medical.11:56 p.m. — 2300 NW Dunstan Lane, medical.MONDAY00:41 a.m. — 400 SE Interstate, medical.2:20 a.m. — 0 SW 69th, medical.2:48 a.m. — 1200 NW Ozmun, fire call.3:43 a.m. — 6700 Cache Road, fire call.6:53 a.m. — 2300 NW 76th, medical.8:51 a.m. — 2400 NW Atlanta, medical.8:55 a.m. — 7200 SW Stradford, medical.9:04 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.9:26 a.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.9:41 a.m. — 3500 E Gore, fire call.9:57 a.m. — 500 SW Garfield, medical.10:15 a.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.10:55 a.m. — 6700 SW Embassy Circle, medical.10.26 a.m. — 900 NW 44th, medical.11:18 a.m. — 400 SW Sheridan, medical.11:28 a.m. — 3700 NE Madison, fire call.12:28 p.m. — 600 SW Lee, medical.12:32 p.m. — 800 SW Summit, medical.12:44 p.m. — 1600 SW Washington, medical.12:53 p.m. — 600 SW Sedalia Pl., medical.1:54 p.m. — 5200 SW Lee, fire call.2:01 p.m. — 800 NE Carver, medical.2:04 p.m. — 1300 NW Baldwin, medical.2:15 p.m. — 1100 SW B, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Programming Physics Medicine Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists