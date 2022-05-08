Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
9:38 p.m. — 500 block SW 16th, medical.
10:36 p.m. — 2200 block SW 53rd, fall.
11:35 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
SATURDAY
00:07 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
00:30 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
00:52 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.
1:36 a.m. — Southwest 77th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
1:55 a.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road, medical.
2:35 a.m. — Northeast 35th Street and East Gore Boulevard, medical.
2:47 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, fall.
2:59 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest C Avenue, fall.
3:07 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road, medical.
3:32 a.m. — 100 block SW 20th, medical.
4:08 a.m. — Southeast 12th Street and Southeast Berkshire Way, medical.
5:41 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.
5:52 a.m. — 2200 block NW 82nd, automatic fire alarm.
8:00 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
8:43 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue, medical.
8:49 a.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Northeast Rogers Lane, service call.
9:05 a.m. — 1000 block SW 112th, medical.
9:25 a.m. — Northeast 30th Street and Northeast Pioneer Boulevard, medical.
9:45 a.m. — 500 block NW 6th, medical.
9:56 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.
9:56 a.m. — Northeast 1st Street and Northeast Babbitt Street, fire alarm.
10:03 a.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, lift assist.
10:06 a.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Wolf Road, controlled burn.
10:37 a.m. — 700 block SW 45th, medical.
10:42 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.
10:47 a.m. — Southwest 23rd Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.
10:51 a.m. — Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.
11:03 a.m. — Southeast 114th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.
11:44 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, fire alarm.
11:55 a.m. — 2400 block NW 52nd, medical.
12:08 p.m. — 1500 block SW 11th, medical.
12:25 p.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.
12:37 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Floyd Avenue, outside fire.
12:54 p.m. — Southeast 1st Street and South Railroad Street, medical.
1:09 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Park, medical.
1:19 p.m. — Northeast 6th Street and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.
1:50 p.m. — Northeast 47th Street and Northeast MacArthur Circle, medical.