Fire reports for May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SATURDAY12:08 a.m. — 1700 SW 6th, medical.12:25 a.m. — Southwest University Drive and Northwest 36th Street, structure fire.2:24 a.m. — 2100 NW Bessie Street, medical alarm.2:49 a.m. — 8600 SE Flower Mound Road, service call.4:56 a.m. — 2200 NW Hoover, medical.5:40 a.m. — 3000 E Gore, medical.5:52 a.m. — 3200 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.8:46 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Eisenhower Drive, medical.8:51 a.m. — 600 NW Sheridan Road, extrication.9:58 a.m. — 2100 W Gore, medical.9:58 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest 5th Street, medical.10:50 a.m. — 100 S Railroad Street, medical.10:53 a.m. — 300 SW 74th, medical.11:26 a.m. — 2500 NW 82nd, medical.11:26 a.m. — 100 SW 68th, medical.