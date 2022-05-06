Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

6:32 p.m. — 4700 block SE Sunnymeade, medical.

6:42 p.m. — 3800 block NW Euclid, odor investigation.

7:53 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.

9:07 p.m. — 200 block SW 68th, medical.

9:42 p.m. — 1200 block NW Baldwin, medical.

9:45 p.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.

10:05 p.m. — 2800 block SW J, smoke investigation.

11:48 p.m. — 1100 block NW Maple, medical.

THURSDAY

12:01 a.m. — 1800 block SW 8th, medical.

2:15 a.m. — 2000 block NW Baldwin, medical.

2:16 a.m. — 7300 block NW Andrews, medical.

2:24 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, medical alarm.

3:04 a.m. — 7500 block SW Forest, fire alarm.

3:18 a.m. — 900 block SW 16th, medical.

5:23 a.m. — 1600 block NW 36th, medical.

7:38 a.m. — 1500 block NW Irwin, medical.

7:53 a.m. — 500 SW Monroe, fire alarm.

8:16 a.m. — 1200 block NW Pennsylvania medical alarm.

10:33 a.m. — 2800 block NW Lynn Circle, automatic fire alarm.

10:41 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, service call.

11:15 a.m. — 4400 block W. Gore, medical.

1:15 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.

2:08 p.m. — 8000 block NW Cheswick, medical.