Fire reports for May 6 May 6, 2022

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY
6:32 p.m. — 4700 block SE Sunnymeade, medical.
6:42 p.m. — 3800 block NW Euclid, odor investigation.
7:53 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.
9:07 p.m. — 200 block SW 68th, medical.
9:42 p.m. — 1200 block NW Baldwin, medical.
9:45 p.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.
10:05 p.m. — 2800 block SW J, smoke investigation.
11:48 p.m. — 1100 block NW Maple, medical.

THURSDAY
12:01 a.m. — 1800 block SW 8th, medical.
2:15 a.m. — 2000 block NW Baldwin, medical.
2:16 a.m. — 7300 block NW Andrews, medical.
2:24 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, medical alarm.
3:04 a.m. — 7500 block SW Forest, fire alarm.
3:18 a.m. — 900 block SW 16th, medical.
5:23 a.m. — 1600 block NW 36th, medical.
7:38 a.m. — 1500 block NW Irwin, medical.
7:53 a.m. — 500 SW Monroe, fire alarm.
8:16 a.m. — 1200 block NW Pennsylvania medical alarm.
10:33 a.m. — 2800 block NW Lynn Circle, automatic fire alarm.
10:41 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, service call.
11:15 a.m. — 4400 block W. Gore, medical.
1:15 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.
2:08 p.m. — 8000 block NW Cheswick, medical.