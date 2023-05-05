Fire reports for May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY6:56 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.7:19 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road, medical.7:24 p.m. — Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.7:26 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 5th Street, medical.7:34 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest 20th Street, medical.8:12 p.m. — Northeast 9th Street and Northeast Bob White Road, medical.9:24 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.10:12 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.11:10 p.m. — Southwest JE Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.THURSDAY2:12 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.5:12 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.6:51 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.7:45 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.8:03 a.m. — Northwest Compass Drive and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.8:27 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 51st Street, medical.8:40 a.m. — Northwest Cottonwood Drive and Northwest Beechwood Drive, medical.9:53 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast 41st Street, medical.10:20 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 67th Street, medical.11:35 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street, medical.11:53 a.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street, medical.12:37 p.m. — Northwest Birch Place and Northwest 74th Place, medical.1:00 p.m. — Southwest Ranch Oak Boulevard and Southwest Sedalia Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists