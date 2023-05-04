Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
TUESDAY
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 7:22 am
TUESDAY
3:12 p.m. — 2800 NW 24th, medical.
3:20 p.m. — 3600 SE Huntington Circil, automatic fire alarm.
3:39 p.m. — 2100 NW Atlanta, medical.
4:02 p.m. — 2900 NW Tomlin Circle, automatic fire alarm.
4:07 p.m. — 5000 SW Country Club, medical.
4:37 p.m. — 800 NW 52nd, medical.
5:10 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
5:40 p.m. — 100 SE Churchhill Way, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m. — 1200 NW Sheridan Road, medical.
6:52 p.m. — 1000 NW Sheridan Road, medical.
7:33 p.m. — 4600 W Gore, medical.
7:44 p.m. — 7600 NW Andrews, medical.
8:05 p.m. — 500 NE Angus, medical.
8:51 p.m. — 1200 SW 26th Place, medical.
9:16 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.
10:11 p.m. — 2100 Cache Road, medical.
10:32 p.m. — 1000 NW Laird, fire alarm.
10:41 p.m. — 2400 NW Willia.m. -s, medical.
11:28 p.m. — 700 SW 11th, medical.
WEDNESDAY
12:15 a.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.
12:36 a.m. — 200 SW 9th, medical.
2:06 a.m. — 2100 SW 38th, medical.
2:13 a.m. — 300 NW 63rd, medical.
2:49 a.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.
4:22 a.m. — 5000 SE Aberdeen, medical.
4:42 a.m. — 2700 SW J, medical.
5:46 a.m. — 200 SE Lee, medical.
6:13 a.m. — 6700 SW Angelwood, medical.
6:41 a.m. — 200 SW 9th, automatic fire alarm.
7:52 a.m. — 6900 SW Lee, service call.
8:25 a.m. — 5300 NW Ash, medical.
8:56 a.m. — 1400 SW C, medical.
10:36 a.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Northeast 20th Street, medical.
10:37 a.m. — 4500 SE Lee, service call.
11:21 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.
11:58 a.m. — Southeast Summit Avenue and Southeast 2nd Street, medical.
12:11 p.m. — 7000 SW Chaucer, medical.
12:32 p.m. — 2300 NW Dustan Lane, medical.
12:42 p.m. — 100 SW 11th, medical.
1:32 p.m. — 1800 SW E, gas leak.
1:41 p.m. — 1400 SW Pennsylvania, structure fire.
