Fire reports for May 31 May 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:47 p.m. — 700 block NW 36th, medical.4:19 p.m. — 8000 block SW Powell Court, medical.5:03 p.m. — 2500 block NW 38th, medical.5:06 p.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.5:42 p.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Circle, medical.7:44 p.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, medical.7:49 p.m. — 300 block NW 29th, medical.8:14 p.m. — 6400 block Cache Road, medical.9:48 p.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.10:23 p.m. — 50 block SW 45th, medical.MONDAY12:00 a.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical.2:27 a.m. — 3000 block E Gore, medical.3:09 a.m. — 1100 block NW Columbia, medical.5:10 a.m. — 4700 block NW Motif Manor, medical.6:40 a.m. — 300 block SW 45th, medical.6:59 a.m. — 5000 block W Gore, medical.8:04 a.m. — Southeast 1st Street and Southeast I Avenue, medical.9:45 a.m. — 800 block NW Arlington, medical.10:07 a.m. — 2400 block SW 54th, medical.10:29 a.m. — 10 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:40 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.12:33 p.m. — 8800 block SW Lee, medical.1:28 p.m. — 200 block SE Lee, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists