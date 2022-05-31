Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:47 p.m. — 700 block NW 36th, medical.

4:19 p.m. — 8000 block SW Powell Court, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 2500 block NW 38th, medical.

5:06 p.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.

5:42 p.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Circle, medical.

7:44 p.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, medical.

7:49 p.m. — 300 block NW 29th, medical.

8:14 p.m. — 6400 block Cache Road, medical.

9:48 p.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.

10:23 p.m. — 50 block SW 45th, medical.

MONDAY

12:00 a.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical.

2:27 a.m. — 3000 block E Gore, medical.

3:09 a.m. — 1100 block NW Columbia, medical.

5:10 a.m. — 4700 block NW Motif Manor, medical.

6:40 a.m. — 300 block SW 45th, medical.

6:59 a.m. — 5000 block W Gore, medical.

8:04 a.m. — Southeast 1st Street and Southeast I Avenue, medical.

9:45 a.m. — 800 block NW Arlington, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 2400 block SW 54th, medical.

10:29 a.m. — 10 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.

11:40 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.

12:33 p.m. — 8800 block SW Lee, medical.

1:28 p.m. — 200 block SE Lee, medical.

Recommended for you