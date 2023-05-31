Fire reports for May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY10:04 p.m. — 1200 25th, medical.10:26 p.m. — 500 Carver, medical.11:07 p.m. — 1200 25th, medical.11:11 p.m. — 1600 26th, medical.4:32 p.m. — 3400 Cache Road, fire call.4:35 p.m. — 360 E, fire call.4:36 p.m. — 600 McKinley, medical.4:57 p.m. — 4900 Lee, fire call.4:59 p.m. — 2200 Cheyenne, medical.6:47 p.m. — 3700 Gore, medical.7:12 p.m. — 0 24th, medical.8:41 p.m. — 200 23rd, medical.9:44 p.m. — 1300 Lee, medical.TUESDAY00:23 a.m. — 1200 25th, medical.1:06 a.m. — 4900 Lee, fire call.1:53 a.m. — 1500 11th, fire call.2:00 a.m. — 700 Englewood, medical.2:51 a.m. — 3000 Liberty, medical.3:34 a.m. — 0 29th, medical.3:36 a.m. — 2300 Cornell, fire call.4:12 a.m. — 600 E, fire call.8:14 a.m. — 5500 Cache Road, medical.8:20 a.m. — 700 Micklegate, medical.8:20 a.m. — 900 36th, medical.8:59 a.m. — 3100 Kinyon, medical.9:04 a.m. — 1600 50th, medical.9:16 a.m. — 4900 Lee, fire call.9:35 a.m. — 2700 J, medical.9:55 a.m. — 1400 40th, fire call.11:16 a.m. — 1800 Ferris, medical.11:18 a.m. — 3500 Ferris, medical.11:52 a.m. — 2700 75th, fire call.12:19 p.m. — 2600 Lee, medical.12:28 p.m. — 7600 Quanah Parker, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists