Fire reports for May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY9:50 p.m. — 2200 blk SW 55th, fire call.9:52 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.9:59 p.m. — 800 blk NE Carver St., medical.10:32 p.m. — 200 blk SE Lee, service call.10:49 p.m. — 900 blk SW 49th, medical.11:03 p.m. — 300 blk NW 63rd, medical.11:15 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest G Avenue, service call.11:46 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.11:49 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.TUESDAY00:14 a.m. — 200 blk SW 9th, fire call.1:56 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.4:59 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 40th, medical.5:16 a.m. — 1700 blk SW Monroe, medical.6:46 a.m. — 1100 NW Maple, medical.7:28 a.m. — 4800 blk NW Lindy, medical.7:51 a.m. — 6700 blk SW Chaucer, medical.8:14 a.m. — 3100 blk NW Ferris, medical.8:37 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, service call.8:47 a.m. — 900 blk SW 38th, medical.8:53 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire call.9:01 a.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, fire call.10:50 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, fire call.11:10 a.m. — 5400 blk SW Lee, medical.11:40 a.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.11:48 a.m. — 2500blk NE Heritage Creek , fire call.11:50 a.m. — 4800 blk SE Churchill Way, medical.11:53 a.m. — 3800 blk Cache Road, fire call.11:59 a.m. — 3700 NE Madison, medical.12:16 p.m. — 2000 blk SW 23rd Pl., medical.