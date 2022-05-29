Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

6:06 p.m. — 700 block NW 35th Place, medical.

6:10 p.m. — 400 block SW 45th, electrical hazard.

6:19 p.m. — 400 block SW 23rd Place, automatic fire alarm.

6:24 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.

7:16 p.m. — Northeast 30th Street and Northeast Pioneer Boulevard, medical.

7:25 p.m. — 600 block SW 63rd, medical.

8:12 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.

8:39 p.m. — 400 block SW 45th, electrical hazard.

9:08 p.m. — Southeast 78th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, controlled burn.

10:41 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

11:49 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

11:58 p.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.

SATURDAY

00:23 a.m. — 1300 block NW 53rd, medical.

00:47 a.m. — 1700 block NW 79th, medical.

1:13 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, automatic fire alarm.

3:54 a.m. — 700 block NW 35th Place, medical.

4:06 a.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.

4:54 a.m. — 300 block SW 16th, medical.

4:55 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Willow Springs Drive, medical.

6:48 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.

8:05 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Ranch Oak Boulevard, medical.

8:30 a.m. — Camelot and Southeast Berkshire Way, medical.

9:24 a.m. — 2000 block NW 52nd, medical.

11:34 a.m. — Northeast Cimarron Trail and Northeast Angus Street, medical.

11:58 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

12:51 p.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.

1:10 p.m. — 1700 block SW 14th, medical.

2:39 p.m. — 1100 block NW 52nd, medical alarm.