Fire reports for May 29 May 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY6:06 p.m. — 700 block NW 35th Place, medical.6:10 p.m. — 400 block SW 45th, electrical hazard.6:19 p.m. — 400 block SW 23rd Place, automatic fire alarm.6:24 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.7:16 p.m. — Northeast 30th Street and Northeast Pioneer Boulevard, medical.7:25 p.m. — 600 block SW 63rd, medical.8:12 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.8:39 p.m. — 400 block SW 45th, electrical hazard.9:08 p.m. — Southeast 78th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, controlled burn.10:41 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.11:49 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.11:58 p.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.SATURDAY00:23 a.m. — 1300 block NW 53rd, medical.00:47 a.m. — 1700 block NW 79th, medical.1:13 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, automatic fire alarm.3:54 a.m. — 700 block NW 35th Place, medical.4:06 a.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.4:54 a.m. — 300 block SW 16th, medical.4:55 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Willow Springs Drive, medical.6:48 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.8:05 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Ranch Oak Boulevard, medical.8:30 a.m. — Camelot and Southeast Berkshire Way, medical.9:24 a.m. — 2000 block NW 52nd, medical.11:34 a.m. — Northeast Cimarron Trail and Northeast Angus Street, medical.11:58 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.12:51 p.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.1:10 p.m. — 1700 block SW 14th, medical.2:39 p.m. — 1100 block NW 52nd, medical alarm.