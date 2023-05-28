Fire reports for May 28, 2023 May 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY8:33 p.m. — 600 SW E, medical.9:09 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, medical.9:13 p.m. — 3400 W Gore, medical.9:35 p.m. — 6400 Cache Road, medical.9:48 p.m. — 1300 NW Homestead, medical.10:07 p.m. — 400 NW 69th, medical.10:28 p.m. — 1300 NW Baldwin, medical.SATURDAY12:28 a.m. — 2300 E Gore, medical.2:12 a.m. — 1600 SW New York, medical.3:40 a.m. — 3100 Cache Road, medical.5:02 a.m. — 800 NW 34th, medical.5:54 a.m. — 500 SW Garfield, medical.7:13 a.m. — 1300 SW E, medical.7:34 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.8:05 a.m. — 300 NW 16th, medical.8:10 a.m. — 100 NW 2nd, medical.8:45 a.m. — 2600 NW Cedric Circle, medical.9:07 a.m. — 5500 Cache Road, medical.9:22 a.m. — 500 SW 19th, medical.9:39 a.m. — 4400 W Gore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Electricity Physics Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists