Fire reports for May 27 May 27, 2022

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY5:58 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.6:53 p.m. — Northwest 11th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.9:02 p.m. — Northeast 26th Street and Northeast Garden Lane, medical.9:13 p.m. — 2400 block SW 34th, controlled burn.10:12 p.m. — Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest Hickory Place, medical.10:20 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.10:35 p.m. — 1900 block SW 41st, fire alarm.11:54 p.m. — 700 block SW I, medical.11:55 p.m. — Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Cache Road, medical.THURSDAY00:39 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Sharps Lane, medical.2:15 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southeast 135th Street, medical.3:51 a.m. — 100 block NE 124th, medical.5:04 a.m. — 1000 block Waverly Way, medical.6:10 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.8:15 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, fire alarm.8:18 a.m. — 2100 block NW 19th, medical.8:49 a.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.8:53 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southeast Clover Lane, medical.10:01 a.m. — Southwest 1st Street and South Railroad Street service call.10:29 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.10:30 a.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, medical.10:40 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.11:25 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road, medical.12:29 p.m. — 700 block SW 45th, medical.12:58 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Atom Avenue, medical.1:30 p.m. — Northwest 66th Street and Northwest Willow Tree Circle, medical.1:57 p.m. — Northwest Millcreek Road and Northwest Havenshire Circle, medical.