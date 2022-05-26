Fire reports for May 26 May 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:20 p.m. — 8000 block SW Powell Court, medical.3:50 p.m. — 900 block SW 5th, medical.4:20 p.m. — 1600 block NW 25th, service call.5:31 p.m. — 1200 block SW G, medical.7:02 p.m. — 6100 block SW Park, medical.7:04 p.m. — 4500 block SW Cherokee, medical.7:51 p.m. — 900 block SW E, medical.8:56 p.m. — 1700 block SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.9:08 p.m. — 8100 block NW Gray Warr, medical.9:53 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, medical.9:58 p.m. — NW Sheridan Road / Cache Road medical.11:20 p.m. — 1900 block NW Lake, medical.WEDNESDAY12:13 a.m. — 2800 block NW Templeton Circle, medical.3:10 a.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.4:59 a.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Circle, medical.6:03 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Cache Road medical.7:08 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, medical.7:59 a.m. — 600 block SW Jefferson, medical.8:43 a.m. — 3700 block NE Madison, medical.8:47 a.m. — 3900 block SW Rolling Hills, medical.10:07 a.m. — 2300 block NW 38th, medical.10:20 a.m. — 2300 block NW Sheridan Road medical.10:40 a.m. — 300 block SE Warwick Way, service call.10:55 a.m. — 1700 block SW 47th, medical.11:28 a.m. — 800 block SW B, medical.11:46 a.m. — 100 block NW 44th, medical.12:09 p.m. — 1300 block SW 10th, medical.12:36 p.m. — 500 block SW Monroe, medical.12:49 p.m. — 1900 block SW Park Grove, medical.1:43 p.m. — 500 block SE Flower Mound Road, service call.2:28 p.m. — 600 block SW E, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Northwest Nature Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists