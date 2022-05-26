Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:20 p.m. — 8000 block SW Powell Court, medical.

3:50 p.m. — 900 block SW 5th, medical.

4:20 p.m. — 1600 block NW 25th, service call.

5:31 p.m. — 1200 block SW G, medical.

7:02 p.m. — 6100 block SW Park, medical.

7:04 p.m. — 4500 block SW Cherokee, medical.

7:51 p.m. — 900 block SW E, medical.

8:56 p.m. — 1700 block SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.

9:08 p.m. — 8100 block NW Gray Warr, medical.

9:53 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, medical.

9:58 p.m. — NW Sheridan Road / Cache Road medical.

11:20 p.m. — 1900 block NW Lake, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:13 a.m. — 2800 block NW Templeton Circle, medical.

3:10 a.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.

4:59 a.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Circle, medical.

6:03 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Cache Road medical.

7:08 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, medical.

7:59 a.m. — 600 block SW Jefferson, medical.

8:43 a.m. — 3700 block NE Madison, medical.

8:47 a.m. — 3900 block SW Rolling Hills, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 2300 block NW 38th, medical.

10:20 a.m. — 2300 block NW Sheridan Road medical.

10:40 a.m. — 300 block SE Warwick Way, service call.

10:55 a.m. — 1700 block SW 47th, medical.

11:28 a.m. — 800 block SW B, medical.

11:46 a.m. — 100 block NW 44th, medical.

12:09 p.m. — 1300 block SW 10th, medical.

12:36 p.m. — 500 block SW Monroe, medical.

12:49 p.m. — 1900 block SW Park Grove, medical.

1:43 p.m. — 500 block SE Flower Mound Road, service call.

2:28 p.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.