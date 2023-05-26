Fire reports for May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:01 p.m. — 6300 NW Taylor, medical.3:12 p.m. — 2600 Cache Road, medical.3:16 p.m. — 500 SW University, medical.3:43 p.m. — 2300 W Gore, medical.5:15 p.m. — 2600 NW 77th, medical.5:31 p.m. — 4500 SW Atom, medical.6:48 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.8:02 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.8:45 p.m. — 600 SW Bishop Road, medical.8:54 p.m. — 4700 NW 47th Place, medical.9:30 p.m. — 2000 NW Taylor, medical.10:13 p.m. — 2700 NW 52nd, medical.10:23 p.m. — 1400 NW 15th, medical.10:39 p.m. — Southwest 83rd Street and Southwest Fitzroy Place, medical.11:44 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.11:50 p.m. — 600 SW E, medical.THURSDAY12:12 a.m. — 2400 NW Williams, medical.1:54 a.m. — 100 NW 2nd, medical.2:28 a.m. — 7100 SW Beta, medical.4:47 a.m. — 700 SW Arbuckle, medical.7:14 a.m. — 1800 NW 52nd, medical.8:55 a.m. — 1500 NW 40th, medical.9:04 a.m. — Southwest McKinley and Southwest 6th Street, medical.9:08 a.m. — 6600 W Gore, medical.9:53 a.m. — 1800 NW 52nd, medical.10:13 a.m. — Northwest 82nd and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.10:57 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.11:30 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1800 NW 52nd, medical.11:56 a.m. — E Gore Boulevard and Southeast 6th Street, medical.12:28 p.m. — Southwest 22nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.12:48 p.m. — 2700 NE 9th, medical.12:49 p.m. — 2600 NE Lake, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Physics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists