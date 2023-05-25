Fire reports for May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:04 p.m. — 6400 NW Arrowhead, medical.3:48 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.4:05 p.m. — 800 SW Summit, medical.4:17 p.m. — 2500 SW Jefferson, medical.5:54 p.m. — 1400 NW Dearborn, medical.7:07 p.m. — 5700 NW Chestnut Lane, medical.7:18 p.m. — 700 SE 41st, medical.8:27 p.m. — 400 NW53rd, medical.8:47 p.m. — 1100 E Gore, medical.WEDNESDAY12:21 a.m. — 1200 NW Ozmun, medical.1:38 a.m. — 600 SW Beta, medical.3:23 a.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.3:32 a.m. — 7600 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.4:52 a.m. — 2100 NW Carroll, medical.6:10 a.m. — 1100 NW Oak, medical.8:27 a.m. — 1200 SW 24th Place, medical.9:29 a.m. — 1300 SW Lee, medical.10:05 a.m. — 300 SW C, medical.10:43 a.m. — 1000 SW Sheridan, medical.11:46 a.m. — 1900 NW Columbia, medical.12:09 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.2:10 p.m. — 1100 NW Oak, medical.2:22 p.m. — 5300 Cache Road, medical.2:23 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists