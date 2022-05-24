Fire reports for May 24 May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:36 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.5:29 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Liberty, medical.5:45 p.m. — Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 74th Place, gas leak.6:18 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.7:08 p.m. — Northeast 31st Street and Northeast Plymouth Rock, medical.7:20 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, public service.8:51 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Chimney Creek Drive, medical.10:57 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.MONDAY00:38 a.m. — 711 SW 49th, medical.1:40 a.m. — 2229 NW Hoover, medical.7:50 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest NH Jones Avenue, medical.8:41 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest F Avenue, automatic fire alarm.9:07 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.10:41 a.m. — Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.11:38 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Cornell Avenue, medical.12:26 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Southwest Following Liberty Emergency Address Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists