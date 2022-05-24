Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

4:36 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.

5:29 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Liberty, medical.

5:45 p.m. — Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 74th Place, gas leak.

6:18 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.

7:08 p.m. — Northeast 31st Street and Northeast Plymouth Rock, medical.

7:20 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, public service.

8:51 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Chimney Creek Drive, medical.

10:57 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.

MONDAY

00:38 a.m. — 711 SW 49th, medical.

1:40 a.m. — 2229 NW Hoover, medical.

7:50 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest NH Jones Avenue, medical.

8:41 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest F Avenue, automatic fire alarm.

9:07 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.

10:41 a.m. — Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

11:38 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Cornell Avenue, medical.

12:26 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.