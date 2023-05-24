Fire reports for May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:15 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 5th Avenue, medical.3:24 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, service call.3:25 p.m. — 2700 blk SW J, service call.4:24 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.5:01 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Cypress Lane, medical.5:06 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, fire call.5:10 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Ozmun, medical.5:11 p.m. — 500 blk NW Arlington, service call.6:00 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.6:17 p.m. — 1300blk SW Lee, medical.8:05 p.m. — 100 blk SW Lee, medical.8:40 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th Pl., medical.8:58 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Ozmun, service call.9:05 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.9:22 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.10:05 p.m. — 3500 blk E Gore, medical.10:20 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Ferris, medical.10:26 p.m. — 1600 blk SW H, service call.10:52 p.m. — 2600 blk SW J, medical.11:08 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.TUESDAY00:18 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.00:48 a.m. — 1700 blk NW Pollard, medical.1:01 a.m. — 800 blk NE Carver, medical.1:16 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Jesse L. Davdnport, fire call.1:18 p.m. — 100 blk NW 53rd, medical.1:27 p.m. — 2300 blk Cache road, medical.1:49 a.m. — 4400 blk Cache Road, medical.3:23 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.4:22 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Lindy, medical.4:39 a.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.6:54 a.m. — 2300 blk NE 35th, medical.8:11 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.8:28 a.m. — 7200 blk SW Drakestone, fire call.9:16 a.m. — 7200 blk NW Willow Creek, service call.9:30 a.m. — 2600 blk SW Lee, medical.9:35 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.9:47 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Atom, service call.10:04 a.m. — 800 blk NW 48th, fire call.10:07 a.m. — 1200 blk SW 25th, medical.10:58 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 73rd, medical.12:48 p.m. — 4700 blk Motif Manor, service call.12:54 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists