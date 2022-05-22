Fire reports for May 22 May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:00 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, reminder3:30 p.m. — 1216 NW Baldwin, medical.3:56 p.m. — 805 NW 53rd, fire alarm.4:00 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.4:10 p.m. — 801 NW Ferris, medical.4:25 p.m. — 5359 NW Oak, medical.4:59 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.7:00 p.m. — 2215 NW 28th, medical.5:34 p.m. — 725 NW 36th, medical.5:50 p.m. — 711 NW Micklegate, medical.6:26 p.m. — 1826 NW 22nd, medical.6:59 p.m. — 813 NW 53rd, medical.7:01 p.m. — 2634 SW H, medical.7:31 p.m. — 3704 NE Cypress Lane, medical.7:59 p.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, medical.8:13 p.m. — 609 SW Sheridan Road, medical.8:17 p.m. — 1152 NW Big Bow, controlled burn.8:26 p.m. — 1816 NW Irwin, medical.9:35 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.9:47 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.10:40 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.11:36 p.m. — 3515 SW Bishop, medical alarm.SATURDAY1:53 a.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.3:16 a.m. — 605 SW Jefferson, medical.3:18 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.8:32 a.m. — 620 SW E, fire alarm.8:35 a.m. — 2619 Cache Road, medical.8:40 a.m. — 711 SW 49th, medical.9:35 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.9:51 a.m. — 419 NW 55th, medical.9:56 a.m. — 3820 NW Euclid, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Medical Nw Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists