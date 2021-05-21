Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
4:03 p.m. — 2202 NW 36th, medical.
4:50 p.m. — 1102 SW B , medical.
4:54 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.
5:07 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.
5:25 p.m. — 705 W Gore, gas leak.
5:30 p.m. — 5 SW 5th, medical.
5:48 p.m. — 1106 NW Cherry, automatic alarm.
5:56 p.m. — 1412 SW H, medical.
6:14 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical.
6:35 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
7:42 p.m. — 7206 NW Willow Creek medical.
8:18 p.m. — 2315 E Gore, structure fire.
9:45 p.m. — 701 SW Normandy, medical.
11:51 p.m. — 2107 Cache Road, medical.
THURSDAY
00:58 a.m. — 1920 NW Arlington, automatic alarm.