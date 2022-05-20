Fire reports for May 20 May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:00 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, reminder3:06 p.m. — 746 SW 43rd, medical.3:20 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.3:20 p.m. — 6336 NE Cache Road, medical.4:17 p.m. — 6007 SE Coombs Road, medical.4:20 p.m. — 30 NW Sheridan Road, automatic fire alarm.4:26 p.m. — 23392 NE North Dr., medical.4:35 p.m. — 4645 W Gore, medical.4:49 p.m. — 3336 SW Salinas, medical.5:35 p.m. — 311 W Gore, medical.5:43 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.6:22 p.m. — 501 SW Flower Mound, medical.6:33 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.6:56 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.7:13 p.m. — 2901 NE Tortoise, medical.7:24 p.m. — 4702 SW K, medical.7:48 p.m. — 6007 SE Coombs Road, medical.7:55 p.m. — 2108 NW Sheridan, medical.9:09 p.m. — 703 SW Highland, medical.9:14 p.m. — 4522 SE Ellsworth, medical.9:30 p.m. — 1505 SW 68th, medical.11:25 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.11:42 p.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.THURSDAY00:10 a.m. — 1414 SW Wisconsin, medical.00:31 a.m. — 940 NW 38th, medical.1:58 a.m. — 358 Hereford, medical.3:15 a.m. — 7202 NW Faircloud, medical.4:21 a.m. — 4710 NW Ridgecrest, medical.6:25 a.m. — 1902 SW Park Grove, medical.6:34 a.m. — 1431 NW Great Plains, medical.6:35 a.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, medical.6:47 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, hazmat.6:55 a.m. — 20 NW 56th, medical.7:58 p.m. — 2826 NW Mobley St., medical.8:23 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.8:41 a.m. — 6713 NW Compass, medical.9:06 a.m. — 1701 SW E, medical.10:19 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, fire alarm.11:05 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.11:12 a.m. — 605 SW 11th, medical.12:14 p.m. — 514 SW H, outside fire.12:24 p.m. — 2402 W Gore, medical.12:32 p.m. — 1631 NW Leona Circle, medical.12:58 p.m. — 6 SE Lee, medical.12:59 p.m. — 6308 SW Brookline, medical.2:02 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 18th Street, medical.2:09 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.2:12 p.m. — 1710 NW Kinyon, medical.2:14 p.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway medical.2:16 p.m. — 4428 NW Baltimore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Nature Sw Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists