Fire reports for May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY3:38 p.m. — 1300 SW Lee, medical.3:46 p.m. — 1300 SW Jefferson, medical.4:31 p.m. — 4400 NW Wolf Creek, medical.4:56 p.m. — 1600 SW New York, medical.6:12 p.m. — 6800 NW Willow Springs, medical.6:31 p.m. — 1600 NW Taft, medical.6:36 p.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.7:54 p.m. — 2400 NW 52nd, medical.8:06 p.m. — 5300 NW Oak, medical.9:30 p.m. — 1200 NW Ozmun, medical.10:29 p.m. — 4900 SE Trenton, medical.11:21 p.m. — 2000 NW 24th, medical.11:25 p.m. — 200 NW 44th, structure fire.11:27 p.m. — 400 SW Park, medical.MONDAY00:16 a.m. — 600 NW Bell, medical.1:48 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.10:15 a.m. — 5600 SW Lee, fire alarm.10:39 a.m. — 2400 SW D, medical.11:27 a.m. — 7800 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:49 a.m. — 7000 Cache Road, medical.11:53 a.m. — 1800 SW A, medical.12:34 a.m. — 1200 SW 24th Pl., medical.12:45 p.m. — 200 SE Interstate, medical.2:35 a.m. — 1400 NW Baldwin, gas leak.2:47 a.m. — 2500 Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.2:57 a.m. — 1400 NW Longview, medical.3:34 a.m. — 6300 NW Maple, medical.4:39 a.m. — 7200 SW Stradford, medical.8:06 a.m. — 2300 NW Denver, medical.8:23 a.m. — 7000 SW Stradford, fire alarm.9:45 a.m. — 1400 NW Baldwin, medical.1:01 p.m. — 2800 NW 24th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists