Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:12 p.m. — unit block SW 69th, medical.

3:16 p.m. — 600 block NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.

3:46 p.m. — 1400 block NW Kingsbury, medical.

4:45 p.m. — 3300 block SW Salinas, structure fire.

5:44 p.m. — 900 block NW 44th, medical.

5:50 p.m. — 800 block NW Arlington, gas leak.

6:17 p.m. — 2800 block NW Liberty, lift assist.

6:20 p.m. — 1700 block NW 20th, fire alarm.

7:16 p.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.

7:18 p.m. — 1300 block NW Lincoln, medical.

7:38 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.

7:40 p.m. — 4900 block NW Pollard, medical.

9:08 p.m. — 700 block SW McKinley, medical.

9:16 p.m. — unit block SW Goodyear Blvd., medical.

10:52 p.m. — 5800 block NW Cherry, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:08 a.m. — 200 block SE Lee, medical.

1:36 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Central Drive, medical.

4:20 a.m. — unit block NW27th, medical.

4:29 a.m. — 2100 block NW Denver, medical.

6:32 a.m. — 1400 block SW Washington, medical.

7:00 a.m. — 10 block NW 40th, medical.

8:23 a.m. — 1500 block NW 81st, medical.

8:49 a.m. — 2300 block NW Terrace Hills, medical.

9:20 a.m. — 4400 block E Gore, medical.

11:44 a.m. — 1600 block SW Paint, fire alarm.

11:53 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.

11:55 a.m. — 30 block NE Cottage, medical.

11:58 a.m. — 2100 block NW Sheridan, medical.

12:10 p.m. — unit block NW 69th, fire alarm.

1:00 p.m. — 30 block NW Sheridan, fire alarm.

1:18 p.m. — 2800 block W Gore, fire alarm.

1:33 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, electrical.

2:08 p.m. — 1300 block SW Washington, medical.