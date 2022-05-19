Fire reports for May 19 May 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:12 p.m. — unit block SW 69th, medical.3:16 p.m. — 600 block NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.3:46 p.m. — 1400 block NW Kingsbury, medical.4:45 p.m. — 3300 block SW Salinas, structure fire.5:44 p.m. — 900 block NW 44th, medical.5:50 p.m. — 800 block NW Arlington, gas leak.6:17 p.m. — 2800 block NW Liberty, lift assist.6:20 p.m. — 1700 block NW 20th, fire alarm.7:16 p.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.7:18 p.m. — 1300 block NW Lincoln, medical.7:38 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.7:40 p.m. — 4900 block NW Pollard, medical.9:08 p.m. — 700 block SW McKinley, medical.9:16 p.m. — unit block SW Goodyear Blvd., medical.10:52 p.m. — 5800 block NW Cherry, medical.WEDNESDAY1:08 a.m. — 200 block SE Lee, medical.1:36 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Central Drive, medical.4:20 a.m. — unit block NW27th, medical.4:29 a.m. — 2100 block NW Denver, medical.6:32 a.m. — 1400 block SW Washington, medical.7:00 a.m. — 10 block NW 40th, medical.8:23 a.m. — 1500 block NW 81st, medical.8:49 a.m. — 2300 block NW Terrace Hills, medical.9:20 a.m. — 4400 block E Gore, medical.11:44 a.m. — 1600 block SW Paint, fire alarm.11:53 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.11:55 a.m. — 30 block NE Cottage, medical.11:58 a.m. — 2100 block NW Sheridan, medical.12:10 p.m. — unit block NW 69th, fire alarm.1:00 p.m. — 30 block NW Sheridan, fire alarm.1:18 p.m. — 2800 block W Gore, fire alarm.1:33 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, electrical.2:08 p.m. — 1300 block SW Washington, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Building Industry Highway Drive Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists