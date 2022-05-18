Fire reports for May 18 May 18, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:58 p.m. — 400 block NW 58th, medical.4:45 p.m. — 1000 block SW 42nd, medical.5:19 p.m. — 3400 block W Gore, medical.5:46 p.m. — 2200 block NW 36th, medical.6:26 p.m. — 1700 block SW 14th, medical.6:33 p.m. — 600 block SW Highland, gas leak.7:51 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest H Avenue, Medical8:16 p.m. — 1400 block NW 23rd, structure fire.8:35 p.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Hunter Road, electrical.8:49 p.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, medical.9:00 p.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.9:02 p.m. — 2100 block NW Bell, medical.9:30 p.m. — 600 block SW 23rd, medical.10:18 p.m. — 2000 block SW Lee, medical.10:47 p.m. — 1900 block NW Liberty, medical.10:54 p.m. — 1400 block NW Jefferson, medical.11:39 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.TUESDAY1:10 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road , medical.1:58 a.m. — 3300 block SW Salinas, structure fire.2:59 a.m. — 1600 block NW Pollard, medical.3:16 a.m. — 3400 block E Gore, fire alarm.7:38 a.m. — 2400 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.7:46 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 73rd Street, medical.8:37 a.m. — 200 block SW 7th, fire alarm.8:39 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.10:51 a.m. — 1200 block NW Bell, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1100 block SE Alta, structure fire.11:44 a.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.12:03 p.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.12:36 p.m. — 3800 SE Bedford, Medical1:01 p.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan Road, Medical1:09 p.m. — 3800 NW Lake, Medical1:20 p.m. — unit block NW 67th, Medical1:27 p.m. — 2700 block NW 22nd, fire alarm.1:53 p.m. — 800 block NW 50th, medical.2:12 p.m. — 4400 block Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists