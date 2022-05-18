Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:58 p.m. — 400 block NW 58th, medical.

4:45 p.m. — 1000 block SW 42nd, medical.

5:19 p.m. — 3400 block W Gore, medical.

5:46 p.m. — 2200 block NW 36th, medical.

6:26 p.m. — 1700 block SW 14th, medical.

6:33 p.m. — 600 block SW Highland, gas leak.

7:51 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest H Avenue, Medical

8:16 p.m. — 1400 block NW 23rd, structure fire.

8:35 p.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Hunter Road, electrical.

8:49 p.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, medical.

9:00 p.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.

9:02 p.m. — 2100 block NW Bell, medical.

9:30 p.m. — 600 block SW 23rd, medical.

10:18 p.m. — 2000 block SW Lee, medical.

10:47 p.m. — 1900 block NW Liberty, medical.

10:54 p.m. — 1400 block NW Jefferson, medical.

11:39 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.

TUESDAY

1:10 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road , medical.

1:58 a.m. — 3300 block SW Salinas, structure fire.

2:59 a.m. — 1600 block NW Pollard, medical.

3:16 a.m. — 3400 block E Gore, fire alarm.

7:38 a.m. — 2400 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.

7:46 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 73rd Street, medical.

8:37 a.m. — 200 block SW 7th, fire alarm.

8:39 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 1200 block NW Bell, medical.

11:31 a.m. — 1100 block SE Alta, structure fire.

11:44 a.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.

12:03 p.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.

12:36 p.m. — 3800 SE Bedford, Medical

1:01 p.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan Road, Medical

1:09 p.m. — 3800 NW Lake, Medical

1:20 p.m. — unit block NW 67th, Medical

1:27 p.m. — 2700 block NW 22nd, fire alarm.

1:53 p.m. — 800 block NW 50th, medical.

2:12 p.m. — 4400 block Cache Road, medical.

Recommended for you