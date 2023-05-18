Fire reports for May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:06 p.m. — 7400 NW Baldwin, medical.3:09 p.m. — 6400 SW Atterbury, medical.3:14 p.m. — 6900 NW Maple, medical.3:26 p.m. — 3800 SE Elmhurst Lane, medical.4:16 p.m. — 8600 SE Flower Mound, medical.5:27 p.m. — 4600NW Lincoln, medical.6:15 p.m. — 5600 SW Lee, medical.7:39 p.m. — 2300 NW 38th, medical.8:19 p.m. — 6100 NW Euclid, medical.9:02 p.m. — 2300 NW 23rd, medical.10:36 p.m. — 1400 NW Andrews, medical.10:40 p.m. — 600 SW Bishop Road, medical.11:47 p.m. — 2400 NW William-s, medical.WEDNESDAY12:02 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.12:57 a.m. — 700 SW 49th, medical.1:09 a.m. — 1600 NW Irvin, medical.1:16 a.m. — 1500 SW 11th, medical.1:49 a.m. — 2700 NW Debracy, medical.5:15 a.m. — 1300 NW Lincoln, medical.5:27 a.m. — 600 NE Flower Mound, medical.6:04 a.m. — 6300 SW Lee, medical.6:28 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.6:49 a.m. — 1600 SW McKinley, medical.7:05 a.m. — 6900 SW Forest, medical.7:25 a.m. — 1800 NW Euclid, medical.8:20 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.8:33 a.m. — 700 SW 17th, medical.8:40 a.m. — 6100 NW Cheyenne, medical.8:55 a.m. — 4000 SE Bedford Circle, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists