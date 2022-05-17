Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

9:51 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, service call.

9:54 p.m. — 800 block NW 33rd, medical.

9:56 p.m. — 600 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.

10:20 p.m. — 2100 block NW Lindy, medical.

10:31 p.m. — 400 block SW 15th, medical.

10:32 p.m. — 900 block SW F, fire alarm.

11:52 p.m. — 4900 block SE Dover, medical.

MONDAY

00:45 a.m. — 1800 block NW 22nd, medical.

00:46 a.m. — 2600 block NW 77th, service call.

00:49 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.

00:53 a.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

1:06 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.

1:28 a.m. — 30 block NW 25th, medical.

1:30 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Morningside Drive, service call.

1:31 a.m. — 400 block NW Green Meadow, medical.

1:39 a.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.

1:53 a.m. — 5100 SW Lee, medical.

2:26 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, medical.

2:36 a.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.

3:13 a.m. — 900 block SW 17th, medical.

6:11 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.

6:23 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest G Avenue, medical.

6:24 a.m. — 300 block NW Ferris, service call.

7:00 a.m. — 1400 block NW Andrews, service call.

7:20 a.m. — 700 block SW Park, medical.

7:35 a.m. — 10 block NW Scenic Ridge, medical.

8:03 a.m. — 500 block SW C, service call.

8:23 a.m. — 6300 block SW Oakcliff, medical.

9:13 a.m. — 1200 block SW New York, service call.

9:36 a.m. — 900 block SW 38th, medical.

10:06 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.

10:14 a.m. — 5700 block NW Briarwood, medical.

10:21 a.m. — 1400 block SW B, medical.

10:24 a.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan, service call.

10:37 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, service call.

11:37 a.m. — 1300 block SE Clover Lane, service call.

12:38 p.m. — 4700 block SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.