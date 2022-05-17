Fire reports for May 17 May 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY9:51 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, service call.9:54 p.m. — 800 block NW 33rd, medical.9:56 p.m. — 600 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.10:20 p.m. — 2100 block NW Lindy, medical.10:31 p.m. — 400 block SW 15th, medical.10:32 p.m. — 900 block SW F, fire alarm.11:52 p.m. — 4900 block SE Dover, medical.MONDAY00:45 a.m. — 1800 block NW 22nd, medical.00:46 a.m. — 2600 block NW 77th, service call.00:49 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.00:53 a.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.1:06 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.1:28 a.m. — 30 block NW 25th, medical.1:30 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Morningside Drive, service call.1:31 a.m. — 400 block NW Green Meadow, medical.1:39 a.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.1:53 a.m. — 5100 SW Lee, medical.2:26 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, medical.2:36 a.m. — 600 block SW E, fire alarm.3:13 a.m. — 900 block SW 17th, medical.6:11 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.6:23 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest G Avenue, medical.6:24 a.m. — 300 block NW Ferris, service call.7:00 a.m. — 1400 block NW Andrews, service call.7:20 a.m. — 700 block SW Park, medical.7:35 a.m. — 10 block NW Scenic Ridge, medical.8:03 a.m. — 500 block SW C, service call.8:23 a.m. — 6300 block SW Oakcliff, medical.9:13 a.m. — 1200 block SW New York, service call.9:36 a.m. — 900 block SW 38th, medical.10:06 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.10:14 a.m. — 5700 block NW Briarwood, medical.10:21 a.m. — 1400 block SW B, medical.10:24 a.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan, service call.10:37 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, service call.11:37 a.m. — 1300 block SE Clover Lane, service call.12:38 p.m. — 4700 block SE Wilshire Terrace, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northwest Medical Southwest Medicine City Planning Social Services Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists