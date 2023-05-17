Fire reports for May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY7:35 p.m. — 700 blk Cache Road, medical.7:58 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Oak, medical.8:11 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Tennessee, fire call.8:19 p.m. — 400 blk NW Green Meadow, medical.8:20 p.m. — 1300 blk SW Jefferson, medical.9:11 p.m. — 2300 NW Hoover, medical.9:18 p.m. — 2900 blk NW Arlington, service call.9:52 p.m. — 2000 blk NW Lindy, medical.11:37 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 13th, medical.11:43 p.m. — 2600 blk SW I, medical.11:45 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, service call.11:48 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 25th, medical.TUESDAY00:32 a.m. — 5800 blk Kinyon, medical.1:35 a.m. — 2200 blk US 277, medical.1:56 a.m. — 2000 blk Cache Road, medical.2:32 a.m. — 6400 blk SW Atterbury, medical.2:35 a.m. — 2400 blk SW H, medical.3:35 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.4:53 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Washington, medical.5:33 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 26th, service call.5:36 a.m. — 600 blk NW 10th, medical.6:58 a.m. — 6100 blk NW Euclid, public service.8:19 a.m. — 4700 blk SE 47th, medical.9:11 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 11th, medical.9:57 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Ferris, medical.10:17 a.m. — 1400 blk NE Lawrie Tatum, medical.10:32 a.m. — 100 blk Railroad, medical.10:43 a.m. — 1900 blk NW Arlington, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists