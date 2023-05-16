Fire reports for May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:11 p.m. — Cache Road, medical.3:29 p.m. — SW Lee Boulevard, medical.4:05 p.m. — SW 12th Street, medical.4:41 p.m. — SW 17th Street, medical.5:18 p.m. — SW Wisconsin Avenue, medical.6:00 p.m. — Northwest 67th and Northwest Creekside Court, fire call.6:04 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.6:56 p.m. — SW Washington Avenue, medical.7:35 p.m. — NW Arlington Avenue, medical.8:07 p.m. — NW Ozmun Avenue, medical.8:26 p.m. — NW 38th Street, medical.8:41 p.m. — S Railroad Street, medical.8:48 p.m. — NW Maple Avenue, medical.9:59 p.m. — SW 38th Street, medical.10:16 p.m. — SW Monroe Avenue, medical.11:15 p.m. — NW Arlington Avenue, fire call.MONDAY2:05 a.m. — SE Interstate Drive, medical.2:12 a.m. — NW Williams Avenue, fire call.2:56 a.m. — NW Bell Avenue, medical.8:01 a.m. — NW Sheridan Road, medical.8:10 a.m. — NW Dearborn Avenue, medical.8:41 a.m. — SW Lee Boulevard, medical.8:51 a.m. — Interstate 44, medical.8:57 a.m. — SW E Avenue, medical.9:29 a.m. — NW Ozmun Avenue, fire call.9:30 a.m. — NW Dearborn Avenue, medical.10:07 a.m. — NW 38th Street, medical.11:49 a.m. — NW Sheridan Road, medical.12:48 p.m. — SW 20th Street, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Programming Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists