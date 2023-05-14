Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
FRIDAY
Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 3:37 am
FRIDAY
3:07 p.m. — 1200 SW 23rd Place, medical.
3:12 p.m. — 2300 Cache Road, medical.
3:34 p.m. — 1700 SW Hasty Way, medical.
3:53 p.m. — 1100 NW Cherry, medical.
4:46 p.m. — 1600 NW Horton, medical.
5:01 p.m. — 400 SW B, medical.
5:10 p.m. — 5500 Cache, medical.
5:30 p.m. — 4600 SW Beta, medical.
5:49 p.m. — 1800 SW Douglas, medical.
6:25 p.m. — 5300 NW Euclid, medical.
6:45 p.m. — 900 SW E, medical.
6:59 p.m. — 5300 NW Liberty, medical.
7:43 p.m. — 900 SW 17th, medical.
8:03 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.
8:15 p.m. — 800 NE Carver, medical.
8:42 p.m. — 500 SE Flower Mound, medical.
8:48 p.m. — 200 NW Arlington, medical.
8:53 p.m. — 700 SW G, medical.
8:58 p.m. — 1900 NW Oak, medical.
9:07 p.m. — 300 NW 63rd, medical.
9:12 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.
10:48 p.m. — 2800 NW Ozmun, medical.
11:22 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:57 p.m. — 1600 W Gore, medical.
SATURDAY
12:07 a.m. — 1400 SW Wisconsin, medical.
12:17 a.m. — 4600 SW Beta, medical.
12:29 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.
1:05 a.m. — 2200 SW 53d, medical.
1:38 a.m. — 3500 E Gore, medical.
2:45 a.m. — 300 NW 63rd, medical.
3:25 a.m. — 6900 W Gore, medical.
4:41 a.m. — 2200 SW B, medical.
4:57 a.m. — 600 NE Flower Mound, medical.
5:17 a.m. — 4700 SE Sunnymeade, medical.
5:28 a.m. — 2300 E Gore, medical.
6:45 a.m. — 5300 NW Columbia, medical.
6:45 a.m. — 1500 SW Texas, medical.
6:53 a.m. — 300 NW 63rd, medical.
7:01 a.m. — 200 SE 7th, medical.
8:52 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.
8:59 a.m. — 6900 SW Forest, medical.
8:59 a.m. — 2200 SW B, medical.
9:15 a.m. — 1100 SW Jefferson, medical.
9:52 a.m. — 1500 SW Texas, medical.
10:23 a.m. — 4300 SE Ca.m. -elot, medical.
11:02 a.m. — 4400 SW Brandon Lane, medical.
11:04 a.m. — 4700 SW K, medical.
12:44 p.m. — 100 SE Surrey Lane, medical.
12:54 p.m. — 1900 NW Baldwin, medical.
1:10 p.m. — 1100 SW B, medical.
1:58 p.m. — 500 NW 59th, medical.
2:02 p.m. — 2500 NW 49th, medical.
2:27 p.m. — 800 NW Arlington, medical.
