Fire reports for May 12 May 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:15 p.m. — 1600 block NW 20th, medical.4:13 p.m. — 900 block SW F, service call.4:17 p.m. — 1200 block NW Logan, service call.4:25 p.m. — 1400 block SW 6th, medical.4:48 p.m. — 4800 block NW Floyd, service call.5:53 p.m. — 1400 block NW 40th, service call.6:36 p.m. — 5200 block NW Rogers Lane, service call.7:46 p.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, service call.8:39 p.m. — 2400 block NW Williams, medical.9:08 p.m. — 1700 block NW Ferris, medical.10:06 p.m. — 100 block S Railroad, service call.10:10 p.m. — 1200 block Cache Road, medical.10:46 p.m. — 1600 block SW Park, service call.WEDNESDAY1:14 a.m. — Southwest SW 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, service call.3:18 a.m. — 1500 block Cache Road, service call.6:15 a.m. — 200 block SE 7th, service call.6:51 a.m. — 1200 block NW Bell, medical.7:06 a.m. — 2800 block NE Heritage Lane, medical.7:15 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.7:52 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.8:00 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.8:51 a.m. — 5000 block NE Viking Lane, medical.9:59 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.10:09 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, service call.10:39 a.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, service call.10:42 a.m. — 8100 block SW Forest, service call.11:15 a.m. — 1900 block NW Lawton, service call.11:58 a.m. — 1400 block NW Bessie, service call.12:55 p.m. — 1300 block NW Victory, service call.1:03 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest D Avenue, service call.1:15 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, medical.1:21 p.m. — 400 block NW Green Meadow, medical.