Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:15 p.m. — 1600 block NW 20th, medical.

4:13 p.m. — 900 block SW F, service call.

4:17 p.m. — 1200 block NW Logan, service call.

4:25 p.m. — 1400 block SW 6th, medical.

4:48 p.m. — 4800 block NW Floyd, service call.

5:53 p.m. — 1400 block NW 40th, service call.

6:36 p.m. — 5200 block NW Rogers Lane, service call.

7:46 p.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, service call.

8:39 p.m. — 2400 block NW Williams, medical.

9:08 p.m. — 1700 block NW Ferris, medical.

10:06 p.m. — 100 block S Railroad, service call.

10:10 p.m. — 1200 block Cache Road, medical.

10:46 p.m. — 1600 block SW Park, service call.

WEDNESDAY

1:14 a.m. — Southwest SW 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, service call.

3:18 a.m. — 1500 block Cache Road, service call.

6:15 a.m. — 200 block SE 7th, service call.

6:51 a.m. — 1200 block NW Bell, medical.

7:06 a.m. — 2800 block NE Heritage Lane, medical.

7:15 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.

7:52 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.

8:00 a.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, service call.

8:51 a.m. — 5000 block NE Viking Lane, medical.

9:59 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.

10:09 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, service call.

10:39 a.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, service call.

10:42 a.m. — 8100 block SW Forest, service call.

11:15 a.m. — 1900 block NW Lawton, service call.

11:58 a.m. — 1400 block NW Bessie, service call.

12:55 p.m. — 1300 block NW Victory, service call.

1:03 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest D Avenue, service call.

1:15 p.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, medical.

1:21 p.m. — 400 block NW Green Meadow, medical.