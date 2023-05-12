Fire reports for May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY8:56 p.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Bly Lane, medical.8:57 p.m. — 5400 NW King Richard, medical.9:00 p.m. — I44 and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.9:28 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.9:46 p.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.10:20 p.m. — 2400 NW Williams, medical.11:47 p.m. — 2000 NW Lindy, medical.THURSDAY12:33 a.m. — 700 SW 17th, medical.2:34 a.m. — 4700 SE Kincaid, medical.3:28 a.m. — 1400 SW Jefferson, medical.3:36 a.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.5:19 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.5:30 a.m. — 800 NW 44th, medical.5:31 a.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.6:11 a.m. — 1100 SW B, medical.7:28 a.m. — 2600 Cache Road, medical.7:29 a.m. — 2100 NW Lindy, medical.8:00 a.m. — 100 NE Fullerton, medical.8:18 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.8:48 a.m. — 5400 NW Cottonwood, medical.8:57 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.9:03 a.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.9:55 a.m. — 1500 SW Monroe, medical.10:52 a.m. — 2100 SW 38th, medical.10:58 a.m. — 1800 NW 82nd, medical.11:13 a.m. — 1000 NW 41st, medical.11:26 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1300 SW 27th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists