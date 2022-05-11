Fire reports for May 11 May 11, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:05 p.m. — Southwest Brentwood Boulevard and Southwest Angelwood Drive, medical.5:02 p.m. — Southwest Sedalia Avenue and Southwest Chisholm Trail Boulevard, odor investigation.5:06 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Camelot Drive, medical.6:09 p.m. — Southwest 79th Street and Southwest 80th Street, medical.7:59 p.m. — Southwest 22nd Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.8:59 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Hoover Avene, lift assist.9:50 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.11:10 p.m. — Southwest 14th Place and Southwest Dr. Charles Whitlow, medical.TUESDAY00:22 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.2:12 a.m. — Northwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, lift assist.2:45 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.2:57 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.3:59 a.m. — Northwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.4:17 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.5:15 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.7:27 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Smith Avenue, outside fire.7:40 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, fire alarm.8:26 a.m. — Southwest 80th Street and Southwest Powell Court, medical.9:08 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.11:30 a.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.11:31 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.1:00 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Social Services Angelwood Chisholm Assist Southwest Investigation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists