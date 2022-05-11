Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

4:05 p.m. — Southwest Brentwood Boulevard and Southwest Angelwood Drive, medical.

5:02 p.m. — Southwest Sedalia Avenue and Southwest Chisholm Trail Boulevard, odor investigation.

5:06 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Camelot Drive, medical.

6:09 p.m. — Southwest 79th Street and Southwest 80th Street, medical.

7:59 p.m. — Southwest 22nd Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.

8:59 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Hoover Avene, lift assist.

9:50 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.

11:10 p.m. — Southwest 14th Place and Southwest Dr. Charles Whitlow, medical.

TUESDAY

00:22 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.

2:12 a.m. — Northwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, lift assist.

2:45 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.

2:57 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.

3:59 a.m. — Northwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

4:17 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.

5:15 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.

7:27 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Smith Avenue, outside fire.

7:40 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, fire alarm.

8:26 a.m. — Southwest 80th Street and Southwest Powell Court, medical.

9:08 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.

11:30 a.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.

11:31 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.

1:00 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.