Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:05 p.m. — 2417 NE 9th, medical.
4:04 p.m. — 1801 W. Gore, medical.
4:11 p.m. — 306 SE Camelot, medical.
4:15 p.m. — 906 NW Pershing, medical.
5:10 p.m. — 1605 SW 7th, service call.
6:37 p.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.
7:23 p.m. — 1601 SE 1st, automatic alarm.
8:07 p.m. — 5345 NW Glenn, medical.
8:28 p.m. — 1608 NE 31st, medical.
8:50 p.m. — 1102 SE Alta Ln, medical.
9:46 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.
9:47 p.m. — 2406 NW Crosby Park, medical.
11:50 p.m. — 41513 NE Pheasant Way, service call.
MONDAY
3:14 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.
6:14 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, structure fire.
6:16 a.m. — 1708 NW Smith, medical.
6:34 a.m. — 606 SW Chaucer Way, medical.
10:52 a.m. — 1121 NW Elm, structure fire.
10:56 a.m. — 102 NW 31st, medical.
11:05 a.m. — 4751 NW Motif Manor, vehicle fire.
11:06 a.m. — 504 SW Coral, medical.
11:48 a.m. — 2202 SW 11th, medical.
12:30 p.m. — 6121 NW Cheyenne, medical.
12:40 p.m. — 1419 SW Bishop, medical.
1:23 p.m. — 4411 W Gore, medical.
2:26 p.m. — 2710 NW 26th, medical.