Fire reports for May 10 May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:28 p.m. — 1100 block Cache Road, medical.3:28 p.m. — 1200 block NW Arlington, structure fire.4:17 p.m. — 300 block SE 45th, medical.4:26 p.m. — 2100 block NW Lindy, medical.5:01 p.m. — 6700 block SW Delta, medical.5:14 p.m. — 4200 block SE Bedford, outside fire.5:22 p.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.5:28 p.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.7:29 p.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, smoke investigation.7:41 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.7:55 p.m. — 800 block SE 38th, medical.8:36 p.m. — 4600 block SE Brighton, fire alarm.9:51 p.m. — 1700 block SE 47th, medical.10:10 p.m. — 500 block NW Bell, medical.10:28 p.m. — 140 block SW 69th, medical.10:44 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.11:06 p.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical.11:23 p.m. — 1600 block SW Wisconsin, medical.MONDAY12:03 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.12:23 a.m. — 1600 block SW NH Jones, medical.4:15 a.m. — 300 block NW Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.4:29 a.m. — 1500 block NW Andrews, structure fire.5:24 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.6:34 a.m. — 6300 block W Gore, medical.7:22 a.m. — 1800 block NW Ferris, fire alarm.8:17 a.m. — 400 block NW 55th, medical.8:19 a.m. — 1600 block NW 27th, medical.9:19 a.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.9:20 a.m. — 1700 block NW 20th, fire alarm.9:30 a.m. — 2800 block NW Ozmun, medical.9:57 a.m. — 1200 block SW J, medical.10:41 a.m. — Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Cache Road, medical.11:02 a.m. — 1100 block SW B, medical.11:17 a.m. — 1200 block NW Logan, medical.11:36 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, medical.11:45 a.m. — 2600 block SW J, medical.12:04 p.m. — 200 block NW 44th, medical.12:53 p.m. — 4100 block W Gore, medical.12:54 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:29 p.m. — 2000 block NW 40th, medical.1:44 p.m. — 2100 block SW 38th, medical alarm.2:08 p.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical alarm.