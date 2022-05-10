Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:28 p.m. — 1100 block Cache Road, medical.

3:28 p.m. — 1200 block NW Arlington, structure fire.

4:17 p.m. — 300 block SE 45th, medical.

4:26 p.m. — 2100 block NW Lindy, medical.

5:01 p.m. — 6700 block SW Delta, medical.

5:14 p.m. — 4200 block SE Bedford, outside fire.

5:22 p.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.

5:28 p.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.

7:29 p.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, smoke investigation.

7:41 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.

7:55 p.m. — 800 block SE 38th, medical.

8:36 p.m. — 4600 block SE Brighton, fire alarm.

9:51 p.m. — 1700 block SE 47th, medical.

10:10 p.m. — 500 block NW Bell, medical.

10:28 p.m. — 140 block SW 69th, medical.

10:44 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.

11:06 p.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical.

11:23 p.m. — 1600 block SW Wisconsin, medical.

MONDAY

12:03 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

12:23 a.m. — 1600 block SW NH Jones, medical.

4:15 a.m. — 300 block NW Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.

4:29 a.m. — 1500 block NW Andrews, structure fire.

5:24 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.

6:34 a.m. — 6300 block W Gore, medical.

7:22 a.m. — 1800 block NW Ferris, fire alarm.

8:17 a.m. — 400 block NW 55th, medical.

8:19 a.m. — 1600 block NW 27th, medical.

9:19 a.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.

9:20 a.m. — 1700 block NW 20th, fire alarm.

9:30 a.m. — 2800 block NW Ozmun, medical.

9:57 a.m. — 1200 block SW J, medical.

10:41 a.m. — Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Cache Road, medical.

11:02 a.m. — 1100 block SW B, medical.

11:17 a.m. — 1200 block NW Logan, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 4300 block SE Camelot, medical.

11:45 a.m. — 2600 block SW J, medical.

12:04 p.m. — 200 block NW 44th, medical.

12:53 p.m. — 4100 block W Gore, medical.

12:54 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

1:29 p.m. — 2000 block NW 40th, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 2100 block SW 38th, medical alarm.

2:08 p.m. — 300 block SW 5th, medical alarm.