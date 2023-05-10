Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
MONDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 8:44 am
Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
MONDAY
3:37 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 36th, fire call.
4:09 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.
4:19 p.m. — 4400 blk Cache Road medical.
4:37 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard, medical.
5:44 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.
5:44 p.m. — 900 blk SW 17th, medical.
6:11 p.m. — 300 blk SE Brighton Circle, medical.
6:59 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Williams, medical.
7:31 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Lincoln, medical.
7:36 p.m. — 3700 blk SW Lee, medical.
8:20 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Taylor, medical.
8:27 p.m. — 2800 blk NW Lincoln, fire call.
9:44 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Washington, medical.
11:37 p.m. — 6300 blk NW Maple, medical.
11:39 p.m. — 900 blk SW 34th, medical.
11:53 p.m. — Soutwhest 21st Street and West Gore Boulevard, fire call.
TUESDAY
1:23 a.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, service call.
1:31 a.m. — 2600blk Cache Road, fire call.
4:39 a.m. — 400 blk SE Interstate, medical.
5:12 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.
5:46 a.m. — 400 blk SE Interstate, medical.
5:55 a.m. — 3500 blk E Gore, fire.
7:11 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.
7:18 a.m. — 2000 blk NW Linday, service call.
7:27 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.
8:23 a.m. — Northwest Compass Drive and Northwest Euclid Avenue, service call.
9:25 a.m. — 1100 blk SE Alta Lane, fire call.
9:46 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, service call.
10:11 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, service call.
10:20 a.m. — 300 blk NW 16th, medical.
10:39 a.m. — 700 blk NW Bell, fire call.
10:44 a.m. — 2100 blk NW 38th, service call.
10:51 a.m. — 800 blk SW 17th, fire call.
11:42 a.m. — 7600 blk NW Castlerock Place, service call.
12:20 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
12:38 p.m. — 2300 blk NE 36th, fire call.
1:42 p.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, fire call.
1:51 p.m. — 4300 blk NW Denver, medical.
2:07 p.m. — 300 blk SW Sheridan, fire call.
2:29 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 4300 blk NW Denver, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 800 blk NE Carver, service call.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.