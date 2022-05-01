Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:25 p.m. — NW 16th Street and Northwest Horton Avenue, medical.

3:44 p.m. — 900 block SW 38th, medical.

4:10 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, service call.

5:17 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.

5:36 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.

6:09 p.m. — 2800 block NW 24th, medical.

6:33 p.m. — 2500 block NW 38th, medical alarm.

6:42 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Glenn Avenue, medical.

7:29 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Cache Road, fire alarm.

7:57 p.m. — Northwest 1st Street and Northeast angus Street, medical.

7:58 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.

8:09 p.m. — Northwest Mission Boulevard and Northwest Indian Trail Road, medical.

8:10 p.m. — 2700 block NW 52nd, medical.

8:40 p.m. — 2400 block NW 6th, smoke investigation.

8:46 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

9:25 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

9:57 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.

11:12 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.

11:17 p.m. — Northwest 30th Street and East Gore Boulevard, medical.

11:49 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.

SATURDAY

00:28 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Mission Boulevard, medical.

1:17 a.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

2:14 a.m. — 100 block NW 2nd, medical.

2:18 a.m. — 500 block NW 9th, medical.

2:48 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.

3:32 a.m. — 300 block SW 19th, medical.

4:08 a.m. — 1600 block NE 31st, medical.

4:20 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.

5:37 a.m. — 400 block S 3rd, medical.

6:28 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, service call.

6:57 a.m. — 100 block NW 25th, service call.

7:33 a.m. — 300 block SW 72nd, medical.

7:55 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.

8:38 a.m. — 900 block SW 38th, medical.

8:41 a.m. — Northwest 81st Street and Southwest Forest Avenue, medical.

9:56 a.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, outside fire.

10:02 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue, medical.

10:10 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.

11:42 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street Northwest Wolf Creek Boulevard, medical.

11:51 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.

12:05 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road, medical.

12:31 p.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Southeast Lomond Lane, medical.

12:41 p.m. — Northwest 5th Street and Northwest Bingo Road, automatic fire alarm.

1:02 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 6th Street, odor investigation.

1:11 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.

2:02 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, medical.

